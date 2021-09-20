Analysts Set Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) PT at €185.80

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €185.80 ($218.59).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SAE shares. Baader Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays set a €200.00 ($235.29) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €201.00 ($236.47) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Warburg Research set a €179.00 ($210.59) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of ETR:SAE traded up €2.90 ($3.41) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting €153.50 ($180.59). The company had a trading volume of 208,444 shares. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.02, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 3.82. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.46. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 12-month low of €116.50 ($137.06) and a 12-month high of €249.00 ($292.94). The company has a fifty day moving average of €137.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of €158.56.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

