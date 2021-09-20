Analysts Set Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) PT at C$16.31

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$16.31.

SIA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th.

TSE:SIA opened at C$15.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$15.87 and its 200 day moving average is C$15.49. The firm has a market cap of C$1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -270.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.98, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.44. Sienna Senior Living has a 52-week low of C$10.68 and a 52-week high of C$16.85.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.18%. Sienna Senior Living’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,671.43%.

About Sienna Senior Living

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

