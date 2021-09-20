Analysts Set Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Price Target at $25.11

Shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.11.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Switch from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James raised shares of Switch from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Switch from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Switch from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

In related news, insider Erin Thomas Morton sold 132,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total value of $3,468,565.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $2,639,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 698,219 shares of company stock worth $16,716,715 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWCH. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Switch by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 49,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Switch by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Switch by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Switch by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 11,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Switch by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. 46.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SWCH traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.62. The company had a trading volume of 88,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,251,518. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 117.41 and a beta of 0.75. Switch has a 12-month low of $13.38 and a 12-month high of $27.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.18.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $141.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.03 million. Switch had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 4.62%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Switch will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.0525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Switch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

