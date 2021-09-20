Analyzing AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) & Outbrain (NASDAQ:OB)

Outbrain (NASDAQ:OB) and AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Outbrain alerts:

This table compares Outbrain and AutoWeb’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Outbrain N/A N/A N/A AutoWeb -1.92% -8.13% -3.33%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Outbrain and AutoWeb, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Outbrain 0 0 0 0 N/A AutoWeb 0 0 2 0 3.00

AutoWeb has a consensus price target of $4.75, indicating a potential upside of 74.63%. Given AutoWeb’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AutoWeb is more favorable than Outbrain.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.2% of AutoWeb shares are held by institutional investors. 76.6% of Outbrain shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.8% of AutoWeb shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Outbrain and AutoWeb’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Outbrain $767.14 million 1.11 $4.36 million N/A N/A AutoWeb $76.57 million 0.48 -$6.82 million ($0.52) -5.23

Outbrain has higher revenue and earnings than AutoWeb.

Summary

Outbrain beats AutoWeb on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Outbrain Company Profile

Outbrain Inc. provides recommendation platform for the open web. The company’s technology enables consumers to discover new things through recommendation feeds on their favorite media and connects advertisers to these audiences to grow their business. Outbrain Inc. is based in NEW YORK.

AutoWeb Company Profile

AutoWeb, Inc. engages in digital marketing solutions. The company engages in assisting automotive retail dealers and automotive manufacturers market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers by utilizing digital sales enhancing products and services. Its consumer-facing automotive websites provide consumers with information and tools to aid them with their automotive purchase decisions and gives in-market consumers the ability to connect with Dealers regarding purchasing or leasing vehicles. The company offers the WebLeads+ and Payment Pro and other Leads program for sale transactions. AutoWeb was founded by John C. Bedrosian and Peter R. Ellis in January 1995 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for Outbrain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outbrain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.