Analyzing Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) and G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX)

Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) and G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Histogen and G1 Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Histogen $2.06 million 16.41 -$18.77 million ($1.02) -0.79 G1 Therapeutics $45.28 million 14.54 -$99.25 million ($2.62) -5.94

Histogen has higher earnings, but lower revenue than G1 Therapeutics. G1 Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Histogen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Histogen has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, G1 Therapeutics has a beta of 2.19, meaning that its stock price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.4% of Histogen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.3% of G1 Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.2% of Histogen shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of G1 Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Histogen and G1 Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Histogen -1,045.49% -99.84% -66.52% G1 Therapeutics -160.84% -49.38% -38.39%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Histogen and G1 Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Histogen 0 0 2 0 3.00 G1 Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00

Histogen presently has a consensus target price of $3.20, suggesting a potential upside of 295.06%. G1 Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $53.00, suggesting a potential upside of 240.84%. Given Histogen’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Histogen is more favorable than G1 Therapeutics.

Summary

G1 Therapeutics beats Histogen on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Histogen

Histogen, Inc. engages in the development of potential first-in-class restorative therapeutics that ignite the body’s natural process to repair and maintain healthy biological function. It focuses in Human Multipotent Cell Conditioned Media, Human Extracellular Matrix, and Hair Stimulating Complex. The company was founded by Steven J. Mento and Gail K. Naughton on July 13, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its products pipeline includes trilaciclib, rintodestrant, and lerociclib. The company was founded by Kwok-Kin Wong and Norman E. Sharpless on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC.

