Analyzing Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) & Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI)

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) and Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) are both large-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.4% of Li Auto shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.8% of Stellantis shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Li Auto and Stellantis’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Li Auto $1.45 billion 18.16 -$23.24 million ($0.16) -181.81 Stellantis $99.00 billion 0.40 $33.13 million $1.36 14.54

Stellantis has higher revenue and earnings than Li Auto. Li Auto is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stellantis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Li Auto and Stellantis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Li Auto -3.89% -2.22% -1.68% Stellantis 0.25% 8.03% 2.09%

Volatility and Risk

Li Auto has a beta of 1.82, suggesting that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stellantis has a beta of 1.68, suggesting that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Li Auto and Stellantis, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Li Auto 0 1 8 1 3.00 Stellantis 0 0 9 0 3.00

Li Auto presently has a consensus target price of $43.51, suggesting a potential upside of 49.57%. Stellantis has a consensus target price of $23.50, suggesting a potential upside of 18.81%. Given Li Auto’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Li Auto is more favorable than Stellantis.

Summary

Stellantis beats Li Auto on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Li Auto Company Profile

Li Auto Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc. and changed its name to Li Auto Inc. in July 2020. Li Auto Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Stellantis Company Profile

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram. The company is headquartered in Lijnden, the Netherlands.

