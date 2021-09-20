Anglo American (LON:AAL) Given New GBX 2,700 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Anglo American (LON:AAL) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,600 ($47.03) to GBX 2,700 ($35.28) in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the mining company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.76% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,300 ($43.11) to GBX 3,600 ($47.03) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) target price on shares of Anglo American in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,700 ($48.34) to GBX 3,600 ($47.03) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,500 ($45.73).

Shares of Anglo American stock traded down GBX 131 ($1.71) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 2,460 ($32.14). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,883,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,073,025. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,086.05 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 5,227.76. Anglo American has a 52 week low of GBX 1,755.20 ($22.93) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,509 ($45.85). The firm has a market cap of £33.46 billion and a PE ratio of 6.29.

In related news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi purchased 216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,838 ($37.08) per share, for a total transaction of £6,130.08 ($8,008.99). Insiders have acquired a total of 225 shares of company stock valued at $641,531 in the last 90 days.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

