AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) Short Interest Update

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,280,000 shares, a decrease of 25.5% from the August 15th total of 11,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Shares of NYSE:AU traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.94. The company had a trading volume of 365,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,514,334. AngloGold Ashanti has a 12 month low of $14.57 and a 12 month high of $28.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.24.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The mining company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $986.00 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that AngloGold Ashanti will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $0.5252 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.33%. AngloGold Ashanti’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.04%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AU. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 62.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in AngloGold Ashanti during the first quarter worth about $41,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in AngloGold Ashanti during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in AngloGold Ashanti during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in AngloGold Ashanti during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AU shares. BMO Capital Markets cut AngloGold Ashanti from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on AngloGold Ashanti from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Investec raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.25.

About AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. It operates through the following business segments: Africa, Australia, and Americas. The Africa segment consists of Ghana, Guinea, the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Tanzania. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, and projects in Colombia and the United States.

