Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) CEO Robert Harris Schwartz Sells 22,922 Shares

Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) CEO Robert Harris Schwartz sold 22,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total transaction of $1,297,155.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Robert Harris Schwartz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 20th, Robert Harris Schwartz sold 11,512 shares of Anterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total transaction of $647,895.36.

On Tuesday, September 14th, Robert Harris Schwartz sold 10,505 shares of Anterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.07, for a total transaction of $610,025.35.

Shares of NASDAQ ATEX traded up $2.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $57.34. The stock had a trading volume of 139,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,400. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.55 and a 200-day moving average of $52.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.64 and a beta of 0.46. Anterix Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.26 and a 12-month high of $64.96.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.18 million. Anterix had a negative return on equity of 23.61% and a negative net margin of 6,051.24%. Sell-side analysts predict that Anterix Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATEX. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Anterix by 34.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 68,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,239,000 after acquiring an additional 17,540 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Anterix by 2.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Anterix during the first quarter worth $3,778,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Anterix by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 831,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,195,000 after acquiring an additional 13,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Anterix by 26.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on ATEX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Anterix from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anterix in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Anterix from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Anterix Company Profile

Anterix, Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The firm focuses on commercializing spectrum assets to enable targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies and solutions. It’s solutions include Private LTE and Active Ecosystem. The company was founded by Peter Joel Lasensky and Richard Edward Rohmann in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, NJ.

