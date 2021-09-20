Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Anthem were worth $2,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Souders Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC increased its stake in Anthem by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in shares of Anthem by 0.6% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Anthem by 3.4% in the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Anthem by 1.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANTM stock opened at $379.52 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $379.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $376.48. Anthem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.10 and a 12 month high of $406.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $33.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.22 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.11%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ANTM shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Anthem has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $419.76.

In other news, Director Ryan M. Schneider acquired 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $384.36 per share, with a total value of $499,668.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,873.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

