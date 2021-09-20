Apogee Enterprises (APOG) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, September 21st. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $326.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.80 million. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Apogee Enterprises to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

APOG opened at $40.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.98 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.13. Apogee Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $19.71 and a fifty-two week high of $43.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 13th. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on APOG shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

In other news, SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 2,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $102,011.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Apogee Enterprises stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) by 128.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Apogee Enterprises were worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc engages in the design and development of architectural products and services. It also provides architectural glass, aluminum framing systems and installation services for buildings, as well as value-added glazing products for custom picture framing. The company operates through the following segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies.

