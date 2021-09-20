Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,860 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 0.9% of Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 24.8% during the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,021 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,564,000 after buying an additional 5,177 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 4.8% during the first quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 170,753 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $20,858,000 after purchasing an additional 7,761 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 135.1% in the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 37,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after buying an additional 21,830 shares in the last quarter. United Fire Group Inc. purchased a new position in Apple in the second quarter valued at $4,931,000. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 1.9% in the second quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 65,432 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,962,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock valued at $359,229,278. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. New Street Research cut shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $146.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $148.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.10 and a 1-year high of $157.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.