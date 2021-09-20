Arcblock (ABT) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $29.89 Million

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. Arcblock has a market capitalization of $16.58 million and $29.89 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arcblock coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000386 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Arcblock has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002293 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00054968 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002673 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.74 or 0.00125492 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002293 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00011877 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00044322 BTC.

Arcblock Profile

Arcblock is a coin. It was first traded on January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 coins. The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Arcblock is www.arcblock.io . Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses. ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token. “

Arcblock Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arcblock should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arcblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

