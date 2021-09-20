Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Equities researchers at Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

Shares of AMBP stock opened at $10.49 on Monday. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 1-year low of $10.24 and a 1-year high of $12.43.

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA is a provider of sustainable and infinitely-recyclable beverage cans. Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, formerly known as Gores Holdings V Inc, is based in LUXEMBOURG.

