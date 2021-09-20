Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ARCC shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its position in Ares Capital by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 5,555,092 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $108,824,000 after purchasing an additional 111,157 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Ares Capital by 195.3% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,554,970 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $103,933,000 after purchasing an additional 3,674,100 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in Ares Capital by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 4,285,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $83,949,000 after purchasing an additional 26,619 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Ares Capital by 92.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,681,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $72,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CCLA Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Ares Capital by 0.4% in the second quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,211,616 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $62,942,000 after acquiring an additional 13,744 shares in the last quarter. 29.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ares Capital stock traded down $0.22 on Monday, hitting $19.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,030,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,153,082. Ares Capital has a 52-week low of $13.15 and a 52-week high of $20.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.53. The company has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.19.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The investment management company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. Ares Capital had a net margin of 101.77% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.97 million. As a group, analysts expect that Ares Capital will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 94.25%.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.