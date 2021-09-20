Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ARKO Holdings Ltd. whose primary asset is a controlling stake in GPM Investments. ARKO Holdings Ltd., formerly known as Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II, is based in RICHMOND, Va. “

Separately, Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Arko in a report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.25.

Arko stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.67. 764,677 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 593,996. Arko has a twelve month low of $7.32 and a twelve month high of $11.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 69.07 and a beta of 0.15.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arko will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Davidson Kempner Partners sold 988,474 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total value of $9,795,777.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 32.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CDAM UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Arko during the 1st quarter worth about $33,353,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Arko by 20,670.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,361,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,503 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in Arko in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,204,000. Shapiro Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Arko in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,508,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Arko during the first quarter worth $10,151,000. 47.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arko Company Profile

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

