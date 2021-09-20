Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $11.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ARKO Holdings Ltd. whose primary asset is a controlling stake in GPM Investments. ARKO Holdings Ltd., formerly known as Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II, is based in RICHMOND, Va. “

Separately, Capital One Financial reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Arko in a report on Friday, May 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.25.

ARKO opened at $10.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. Arko has a 12 month low of $7.32 and a 12 month high of $11.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.64 and a beta of 0.15.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arko will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Davidson Kempner Partners sold 377,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total value of $4,049,404.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 32.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Arko by 143.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Arko in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Arko in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Arko by 24,639.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 8,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Arko in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.73% of the company’s stock.

Arko Company Profile

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

