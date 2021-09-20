Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) Trading 0.9% Higher

Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) traded up 0.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.24 and last traded at $10.12. 5,925 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 593,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.03.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arko in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.93 and its 200-day moving average is $9.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.64 and a beta of 0.15.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. As a group, research analysts predict that Arko Corp. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Arko news, major shareholder Davidson Kempner Partners sold 988,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total transaction of $9,795,777.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 32.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKO. CDAM UK Ltd acquired a new position in Arko during the 1st quarter worth $33,353,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Arko by 20,670.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,361,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,529,000 after buying an additional 1,354,503 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arko during the first quarter valued at about $13,204,000. Shapiro Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arko during the first quarter valued at about $11,508,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Arko during the first quarter valued at about $10,151,000. 47.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arko

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

