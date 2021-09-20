Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) Trading 0.9% Higher

Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) traded up 0.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.24 and last traded at $10.12. 5,925 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 593,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.03.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arko in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.25.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.93 and its 200-day moving average is $9.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.64 and a beta of 0.15.
In other Arko news, major shareholder Davidson Kempner Partners sold 988,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total transaction of $9,795,777.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 32.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKO. CDAM UK Ltd acquired a new position in Arko during the 1st quarter worth $33,353,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Arko by 20,670.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,361,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,529,000 after buying an additional 1,354,503 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arko during the first quarter valued at about $13,204,000. Shapiro Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arko during the first quarter valued at about $11,508,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Arko during the first quarter valued at about $10,151,000. 47.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO)
Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.
