ASD (BTMX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.26 Million (BTMX)

ASD (BTMX) (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 20th. In the last week, ASD (BTMX) has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. ASD (BTMX) has a market capitalization of $272.92 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of ASD (BTMX) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ASD (BTMX) coin can currently be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00001072 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ASD (BTMX) alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002278 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.34 or 0.00055415 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002729 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.65 or 0.00124438 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002278 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00012009 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00045253 BTC.

ASD (BTMX) Coin Profile

ASD (BTMX) (BTMX) is a coin. It launched on November 10th, 2018. ASD (BTMX)’s total supply is 743,798,994 coins. ASD (BTMX)’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling ASD (BTMX)

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD (BTMX) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD (BTMX) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ASD (BTMX) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ASD (BTMX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ASD (BTMX) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.