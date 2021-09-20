ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Receives “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

ASMIY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays set a $329.68 price target on ASM International and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, AlphaValue raised ASM International to a reduce rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $329.68.

ASMIY opened at $433.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.37 and a beta of 1.35. ASM International has a 1 year low of $137.90 and a 1 year high of $448.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $377.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $328.88.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $411.81 million during the quarter. ASM International had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 23.93%.

ASM International Company Profile

ASM International NV engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, and sale of equipment, and provision of service to customers for the production of semiconductor devices and integrated circuits. It operates through the Front-end and Back-end segments. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices.

