ASM Pacific Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVF) Short Interest Update

ASM Pacific Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 177,100 shares, a growth of 55.2% from the August 15th total of 114,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 57.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ASMVF opened at $12.00 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.91. ASM Pacific Technology has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $15.40.
ASM Pacific Technology Company Profile
Recommended Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for ASM Pacific Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASM Pacific Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.