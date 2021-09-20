Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:APNHY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:APNHY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the August 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aspen Pharmacare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

OTCMKTS:APNHY opened at $15.55 on Monday. Aspen Pharmacare has a fifty-two week low of $6.29 and a fifty-two week high of $16.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.55.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.129 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.93%.

Aspen Pharmacare Company Profile

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd. manufactures and supplies branded and generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Sterile Focused Brands, Anaesthetics Brands, and Thrombosis Brands. The company was founded by Michael Guy Attridge and Stephen Bradley Saad in 1850 and is headquartered in Durban, South Africa.

