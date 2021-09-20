Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:APNHY) Short Interest Up 40.0% in August

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:APNHY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the August 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of APNHY stock opened at $15.55 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.55. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.51. Aspen Pharmacare has a 12-month low of $6.29 and a 12-month high of $16.38.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.129 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Aspen Pharmacare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th.

Aspen Pharmacare Company Profile

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd. manufactures and supplies branded and generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Sterile Focused Brands, Anaesthetics Brands, and Thrombosis Brands. The company was founded by Michael Guy Attridge and Stephen Bradley Saad in 1850 and is headquartered in Durban, South Africa.

