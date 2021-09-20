AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Given a £100 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Morgan Stanley set a £100 ($130.65) price target on AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a £102 ($133.26) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. UBS Group set a GBX 9,200 ($120.20) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 9,950 ($130.00) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price target on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 9,418.33 ($123.05).

Shares of LON:AZN opened at GBX 8,063 ($105.34) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 8,403.52 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 7,987.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.47. The stock has a market cap of £124.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.88. AstraZeneca has a 52-week low of GBX 6,736 ($88.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 8,848 ($115.60).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a GBX 64.80 ($0.85) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is currently 1.37%.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

