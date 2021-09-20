Atheios Price Tops $0.0009 on Top Exchanges (ATH)

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded down 7.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. Atheios has a market cap of $38,132.53 and approximately $155.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Atheios has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar. One Atheios coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43,723.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,039.96 or 0.06952768 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.36 or 0.00366770 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $547.54 or 0.01252287 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.20 or 0.00114803 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $236.30 or 0.00540451 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $226.25 or 0.00517470 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006811 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $138.97 or 0.00317844 BTC.

ATH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Atheios’ total supply is 47,667,854 coins and its circulating supply is 43,593,036 coins. The official website for Atheios is www.atheios.com . Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Atheios is a PoW-based payment platform. It enables users with the ability to exchange/trade cryptocurrencies in a decentralized manner between them on a global scale with an approximative block time of 22 seconds and 12 ATH reward per block. Atheios grants users the access to its crypto wallet, with Web, Windows, Linux and Mac devices support. The ATH token is the Atheios native currency. It is a utility token and serves users as a medium for exchange value as well as to perform transactions within the platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atheios should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Atheios using one of the exchanges listed above.

