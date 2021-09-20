Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) is Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s 3rd Largest Position

Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 167.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 693,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 434,280 shares during the quarter. Athene accounts for 1.4% of Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Athene were worth $46,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Athene in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Athene in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Athene by 165.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Athene by 207.6% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Athene in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ATH opened at $70.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.11. The company has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.68. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 12 month low of $30.05 and a 12 month high of $71.37.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $1.64. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Athene had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 14.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert L. Borden sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $128,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,103,230.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $97,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 130,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,460,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,974 shares of company stock worth $921,712 over the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut shares of Athene to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Athene from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Truist lowered shares of Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Athene from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Athene from $66.10 to $72.72 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.62.

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

