Atria Investments LLC Acquires 2,151 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EIX. Camden Capital LLC bought a new position in Edison International during the first quarter worth about $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Edison International by 63.4% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Edison International during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Edison International by 263.2% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edison International during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EIX shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Edison International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Edison International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Edison International from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Edison International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edison International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.57.

NYSE EIX opened at $57.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Edison International has a 1-year low of $48.47 and a 1-year high of $66.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.37 and a 200-day moving average of $57.94. The company has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.59.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.05). Edison International had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.6625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.63%.

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

