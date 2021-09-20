Atria Investments LLC Buys New Stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 14,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. CX Institutional raised its position in Equity Residential by 29.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Equity Residential by 31.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.14.

In other Equity Residential news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 1,721 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $146,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQR opened at $80.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $45.42 and a 12-month high of $86.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.02, a P/E/G ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.78.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $598.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.49 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 6.75%. Equity Residential’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.93%.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents.

