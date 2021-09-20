Atria Investments LLC Increases Stake in VanEck China Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CBON)

Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in VanEck China Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CBON) by 28.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 54,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,916 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in VanEck China Bond ETF were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CBON. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of VanEck China Bond ETF by 176.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck China Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $907,000. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck China Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $613,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck China Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,691,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck China Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000.

Get VanEck China Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:CBON opened at $24.37 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.14. VanEck China Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.73 and a 12-month high of $24.65.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck China Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CBON).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck China Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck China Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.