Atria Investments LLC Lowers Position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Atria Investments LLC cut its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,704 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ITB. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 122.0% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 4,515 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 53.7% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 234.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 32.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 24,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,869,000 after buying an additional 6,106 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 17.4% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS ITB opened at $70.54 on Monday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.19 and a fifty-two week high of $46.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.99.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

