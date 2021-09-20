Atria Investments LLC Makes New $1.07 Million Investment in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 27,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.5% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 3.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 5.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 220.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMH shares. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.54.

In other news, CFO Christopher Lau sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $316,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Douglas N. Benham sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total transaction of $105,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,453,955. 6.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMH opened at $39.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $26.96 and a 12-month high of $42.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.50.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 2.41%. Equities research analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

American Homes 4 Rent Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.