Atria Investments LLC Sells 19,043 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Atria Investments LLC cut its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,043 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Well Done LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 11,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 26,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $78.59 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.41. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $52.83 and a one year high of $81.05.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.