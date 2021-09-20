Atria Investments LLC Trims Stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Atria Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,864 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Argent Trust Co increased its holdings in Teleflex by 5.7% during the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 634 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Teleflex by 3.5% during the second quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Teleflex by 1.2% during the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,502 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Teleflex by 60.3% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 10.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 465 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 91.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teleflex alerts:

TFX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $440.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $448.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teleflex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $455.80.

TFX stock opened at $385.57 on Monday. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52 week low of $312.33 and a 52 week high of $449.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $387.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $402.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.19.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical technology company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.48. Teleflex had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The business had revenue of $713.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.75%.

In other news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 3,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.55, for a total value of $1,505,968.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,107,679.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.32, for a total transaction of $3,381,987.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,081,635.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teleflex Profile

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

Further Reading: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.