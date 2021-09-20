aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 414,800 shares, a decline of 24.1% from the August 15th total of 546,500 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 190,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of aTyr Pharma by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,675,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,178,000 after acquiring an additional 91,196 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in aTyr Pharma by 29.6% in the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,274,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,221,000 after purchasing an additional 291,153 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of aTyr Pharma by 101.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 595,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 300,097 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 528.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 253,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 213,058 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of aTyr Pharma by 243.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 220,928 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 156,528 shares during the period. 40.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LIFE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on aTyr Pharma from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of aTyr Pharma in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of aTyr Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of aTyr Pharma from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of aTyr Pharma from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, aTyr Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.08.

aTyr Pharma stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.15. The company had a trading volume of 46,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,350,654. aTyr Pharma has a 12-month low of $2.93 and a 12-month high of $12.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 2.00.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.13). aTyr Pharma had a negative net margin of 155.18% and a negative return on equity of 75.60%. Equities analysts expect that aTyr Pharma will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About aTyr Pharma

aTyr Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways. Its product pipeline include ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1;DARS-1(3). The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

