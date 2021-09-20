Aurora Cannabis (ACB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, September 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Aurora Cannabis stock opened at $6.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 3.17. Aurora Cannabis has a 52-week low of $3.71 and a 52-week high of $18.98.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aurora Cannabis stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) by 57.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,427 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,583 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Aurora Cannabis were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 17.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Aurora Cannabis Company Profile
Aurora Cannabis, Inc engages in the production, distribution and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The company was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
