Aurora Cannabis (ACB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, September 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Aurora Cannabis stock opened at $6.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 3.17. Aurora Cannabis has a 52-week low of $3.71 and a 52-week high of $18.98.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aurora Cannabis stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) by 57.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,427 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,583 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Aurora Cannabis were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 17.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$12.00 to C$8.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Aurora Cannabis from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $7.49 to $6.78 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $7.59.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis, Inc engages in the production, distribution and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The company was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.