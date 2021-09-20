Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) PT Lowered to C$6.00 at MKM Partners

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at MKM Partners to C$6.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. MKM Partners’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 24.62% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ACB. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$9.44 to C$6.78 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of C$9.10.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

Shares of ACB stock traded down C$0.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$7.96. 698,360 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,755,617. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.28. Aurora Cannabis has a 12-month low of C$4.93 and a 12-month high of C$24.10. The stock has a market cap of C$1.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.08.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.