Aurora Investment Counsel Has $1.17 Million Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Aurora Investment Counsel trimmed its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in AON were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of AON by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 791,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,888,000 after buying an additional 42,374 shares during the period. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AON by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AON by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,050,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,444,668,000 after purchasing an additional 213,878 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of AON by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 44,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,514,000 after purchasing an additional 18,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of AON by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 123,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,753,000 after purchasing an additional 15,029 shares during the last quarter.

AON has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James upgraded AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.75 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on AON in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $292.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on AON from $287.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on AON from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AON has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $268.06.

Shares of NYSE:AON traded down $0.97 during trading on Monday, reaching $288.26. 7,403 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,834,085. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $179.52 and a 12 month high of $295.23. The firm has a market cap of $65.07 billion, a PE ratio of 31.75 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $268.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $250.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. AON had a return on equity of 61.03% and a net margin of 17.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aon plc will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.80%.

In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $263.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,639,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,994. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total value of $2,516,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,002.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

