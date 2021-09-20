Aurora Investment Counsel Has $938,000 Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Aurora Investment Counsel cut its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,536 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,188 shares during the quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,829 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,104 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 6,941 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 72.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NSC stock traded down $2.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $243.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,184,207. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $196.15 and a 52 week high of $295.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $257.61 and a 200-day moving average of $267.09. The company has a market cap of $60.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.29.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.34. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 25.98%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $1.09 dividend. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.14%.

In related news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total value of $1,322,675.64. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 31,399 shares in the company, valued at $8,067,345.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.15, for a total value of $245,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 30,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,567,535.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $301.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.10.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

