Aurora Investment Counsel Purchases 1,459 Shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its position in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,484 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel owned 0.10% of Stride worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stride in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stride in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stride in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Stride by 107.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stride in the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. 87.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stride alerts:

NYSE LRN traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.81. 3,651 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 663,951. Stride, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.39 and a 52-week high of $35.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.10. Stride had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $397.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.79 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Stride’s revenue was up 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stride, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Stride in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Stride Company Profile

Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which offers proprietary and third party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name. The company was founded by Ronald J.

Read More: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.