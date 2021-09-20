Aurora Investment Counsel Purchases New Holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,271,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 35.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 122,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,585,000 after buying an additional 31,832 shares during the period. Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AGCO during the first quarter worth $17,578,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in AGCO by 329.1% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 36,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,226,000 after purchasing an additional 27,904 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC lifted its stake in AGCO by 10.5% during the first quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 21,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in AGCO by 4.1% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 256,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,395,000 after purchasing an additional 9,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

In other AGCO news, SVP Kelvin Eugene Bennett sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total value of $242,147.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,814.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Hans Bernd Veltmaat sold 5,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $698,314.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 125,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,366,585.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AGCO from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of AGCO from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on AGCO from $187.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AGCO presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.07.

Shares of AGCO stock traded down $5.03 on Monday, reaching $121.18. 782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 639,512. The company has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $132.07 and a 200-day moving average of $136.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.57. AGCO Co. has a one year low of $69.68 and a one year high of $158.62.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.71. AGCO had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. AGCO’s payout ratio is 14.26%.

About AGCO

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

