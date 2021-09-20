Aurora Investment Counsel Sells 234 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Aurora Investment Counsel trimmed its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 5.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Anthem comprises about 1.2% of Aurora Investment Counsel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 37,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,443,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 372.8% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,849,000 after buying an additional 15,045 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 108.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 646,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,883,000 after buying an additional 335,963 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Anthem by 21.9% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Financial Group grew its stake in Anthem by 67.6% during the first quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ANTM traded down $3.79 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $375.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164,082. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $379.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $376.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $91.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. Anthem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.10 and a 52-week high of $406.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $33.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.22 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.27%. Anthem’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is presently 20.11%.

In other Anthem news, Director Ryan M. Schneider purchased 1,300 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $384.36 per share, with a total value of $499,668.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,873.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ANTM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Anthem from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anthem in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Anthem from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Anthem from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $419.76.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

