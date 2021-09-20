Aurora Investment Counsel Sells 71 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Aurora Investment Counsel cut its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,738 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 26.4% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,577,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,270,571,000 after purchasing an additional 956,026 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in SBA Communications by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,932,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $934,430,000 after acquiring an additional 38,139 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in SBA Communications by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,697,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $748,588,000 after acquiring an additional 69,771 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in SBA Communications by 89.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,350,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $748,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in SBA Communications by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,248,321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $351,769,000 after acquiring an additional 357,277 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

In other SBA Communications news, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 67,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.47, for a total value of $24,527,422.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,884 shares in the company, valued at $16,403,755.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian D. Lazarus sold 24,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.17, for a total transaction of $8,884,382.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 292,752 shares of company stock worth $105,204,175. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBAC traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $352.65. 1,125 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 653,268. SBA Communications Co. has a one year low of $232.88 and a one year high of $369.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $349.07 and a 200 day moving average of $313.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.96 and a beta of 0.21.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.69. SBA Communications had a net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $575.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is presently 24.58%.

SBAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $343.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $365.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.75.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

