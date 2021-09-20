Aventus One Day Volume Hits $211,541.00 (AVT)

Aventus (CURRENCY:AVT) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. In the last week, Aventus has traded up 9.5% against the dollar. One Aventus coin can now be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00001049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aventus has a total market cap of $2.63 million and approximately $211,541.00 worth of Aventus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Aventus alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002394 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00054103 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002671 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002393 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.24 or 0.00129805 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00011850 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00044229 BTC.

Aventus Coin Profile

Aventus is a coin. It launched on September 3rd, 2017. Aventus’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Aventus is /r/Aventus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aventus’ official Twitter account is @AventusPF and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aventus’ official website is aventus.io . Aventus’ official message board is blog.aventus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Aventus Network (AvN) is​ a​ layer-2 blockchain protocol designed to bring scalability, lower costs and speed to Ethereum transactions. It enables digital asset issuance, management and ownership, bringing the scale of permissioned blockchains and the security and interoperability of public blockchains — without the shortcomings of either. AVT, the Aventus Network’s native token, is used in the Aventus proof-of-stake-based layer-2 solution for achieving scalability, speed, and cost-effectiveness on the public Ethereum network by aligning the economic incentives of participants. There are 2 primary personas to whom AVT is fundamental on the Aventus Network. The transaction processor (or validator), who stakes AVT to operate a node, is personally damaged by losing their AVT deposit if they engage in damaging behaviour to the Network.The transaction originator, who pays AVT as gas fees to the transaction processor. The exact cost per transaction is determined by a free market in which the originator specifies what they are willing to pay and the processor processes if they are happy with the fees.DeFi Analogy (Yield Farming)​: Aventus does not offer yield-farming as an option. However, there is some similarity in that Aventus Validators contribute AVT (asset at risk, returned upon exit) in return for generating a yield (fees paid). “

Buying and Selling Aventus

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aventus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aventus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aventus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aventus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aventus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.