Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Sold by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp lowered its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 27.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,153 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 35.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,060,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,663,930,000 after buying an additional 2,389,746 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,259,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,149,593,000 after purchasing an additional 166,328 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 0.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,432,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $262,342,000 after purchasing an additional 6,068 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 4.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 718,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,889,000 after purchasing an additional 30,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in Avery Dennison in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,218,000. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AVY opened at $214.68 on Monday. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1 year low of $115.77 and a 1 year high of $228.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.75. The stock has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.00.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 9.34%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avery Dennison presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.73.

In other Avery Dennison news, VP Ignacio J. Walker sold 477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total transaction of $108,116.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,641. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

