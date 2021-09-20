Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Shares Up 1.9%

Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) shot up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.50 and last traded at $27.44. 12,610 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 510,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.92.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AVID. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Avid Technology from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Avid Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Avid Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.63 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.52.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $94.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.34 million. Avid Technology had a net margin of 6.89% and a negative return on equity of 29.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avid Technology news, Director Robert M. Bakish sold 23,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.63, for a total transaction of $861,171.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 794,800 shares in the company, valued at $29,113,524. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total transaction of $32,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,729 shares of company stock valued at $3,286,156. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVID. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new position in Avid Technology during the first quarter worth about $44,440,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Technology in the second quarter worth about $51,187,000. Atika Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Technology in the second quarter worth about $49,878,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Technology in the second quarter worth about $12,897,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 18.9% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,974,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,685,000 after buying an additional 313,985 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Avid Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVID)

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

