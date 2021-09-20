Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, an increase of 42.8% from the August 15th total of 994,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 367,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of AVNT stock traded down $0.78 on Monday, hitting $45.04. 382,659 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,200. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.99. Avient has a one year low of $24.26 and a one year high of $54.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.65.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Avient had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avient will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.13%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avient by 5.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,977,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,164,000 after buying an additional 663,120 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avient by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,265,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,472,000 after buying an additional 151,250 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Avient by 3.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,909,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,179,000 after purchasing an additional 145,451 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Avient by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,766,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,619,000 after purchasing an additional 21,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Avient by 1.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,328,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,468,000 after purchasing an additional 31,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers and silicone colorants.

