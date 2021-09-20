Aviva PLC Acquires New Shares in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,036 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,938 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 18,894.1% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,229 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GIL shares. Citigroup upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Desjardins boosted their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.06.

GIL opened at $37.30 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.03. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.93 and a 12-month high of $40.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.59.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.17. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $747.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.99) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 225.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.154 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is presently -344.44%.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Anvil, Secret, Silks, Kushyfoot, Peds, and Mossy Oak.

