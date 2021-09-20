Aviva PLC Acquires Shares of 23,735 CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 23,735 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in CAE by 161.6% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 24,604,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $692,846,000 after buying an additional 15,200,000 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of CAE by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,140,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $117,979,000 after purchasing an additional 496,170 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CAE by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,782,013 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $135,433,000 after purchasing an additional 443,813 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CAE by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,371,911 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $103,958,000 after purchasing an additional 269,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of CAE by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,020,379 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $91,095,000 after purchasing an additional 195,886 shares in the last quarter. 56.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAE stock opened at $28.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 92.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.81. CAE Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $32.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.91.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $612.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.68 million. CAE had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 3.50%. As a group, analysts predict that CAE Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities increased their target price on CAE from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC increased their target price on CAE from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Desjardins lowered CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Bank of America lowered CAE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on CAE from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.80.

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

