Aviva PLC Cuts Holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Aviva PLC decreased its position in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 35.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,203 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in The Timken were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intersect Capital LLC grew its position in shares of The Timken by 8.0% during the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in The Timken by 6.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in The Timken by 502.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in The Timken by 512.5% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Timken by 9.9% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TKR opened at $67.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.72. The Timken Company has a 1 year low of $52.51 and a 1 year high of $92.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.57.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.07). The Timken had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.27%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on The Timken from $87.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on The Timken from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The Timken from $91.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.25.

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

