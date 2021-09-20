Aviva PLC Purchases Shares of 1,806 AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UHAL. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of AMERCO by 11.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 193 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. increased its position in shares of AMERCO by 1.5% during the first quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 2,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AMERCO by 13.9% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. increased its position in shares of AMERCO by 10.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 677 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of AMERCO by 3.7% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.73% of the company’s stock.

UHAL opened at $649.68 on Monday. AMERCO has a twelve month low of $345.19 and a twelve month high of $677.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $627.41 and a 200-day moving average of $603.12. The stock has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.86.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $17.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.06 by $9.54. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. AMERCO had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 17.42%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AMERCO will post 47.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd.

AMERCO Company Profile

AMERCO engages in the provision of insurance, moving and storage operation businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

